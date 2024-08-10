New MCD regulations spark outrage among Delhi's performing arts community

NEW DELHI: A new set of regulations introduced by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has stirred concern among performing arts groups due to the financial and bureaucratic hurdles they impose. The rules, which now require a licensing fee of Rs 1,000 per performance and a lengthy approval process, have left art practitioners in the city frustrated.

The recently launched unified online portal for establishments in Delhi now mandates event organizers to secure approvals from multiple agencies, including civic bodies, fire department, pollution control panel, and Delhi Police, in addition to the licensing fee.

Theatre directors have criticized these requirements as “illogical” and “unethical,” arguing that the expenses should be covered by the venues. Arvind Gaur of Asmita Theatre Group described the rules as an “attempt to curb freedom of expression,” estimating a financial burden of Rs 40,000-45,000 annually for his group.

Theatre veteran Dinesh Ahlawat expressed concerns over the future of theatre in Delhi, citing the burden of license fees and GST. He warned that these expenses might force theatre practitioners to relocate or even abandon the craft. Artists said increased costs could drive up ticket prices, deterring audiences.