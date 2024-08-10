School wall collapses due to heavy rain in Delhi, leaves two injured

NEW DELHI: Two people were injured after the wall of a Municipal Corporation school collapsed on them. Due to heavy rainfall on Friday in Delhi, a "huge neem tree" got uprooted and fell on the school wall. The injured were identified as Rajesh (25), a mason and Ashok Kumar Yadav (32), an auto driver. The incident took place at around 6 pm.

"The uprooted tree along with the school wall fell on the riders of two motorcycles, who had parked under the tree to save themselves from rain," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

Both riders sustained injuries and were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital by a PCR vehicle. They were discharged post-treatment. However, both motorcycles were completely damaged in the incident.

On Friday evening, the city received 41.9 mm of rainfall in just three hours throwing up a harrowing time for those returning from office. Traffic snarls were witnessed at Anand Parvat, Liberty Cinema, Punjabi Bagh, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Swami Narayan Marg, Inderlok, Ashok Vihar, Moolchand, Lodhi Road, CGO Complex, ITO, Bahadurgarh and Najafgarh.

The PWD and the MCD were inundated with calls about waterlogging and uprooted trees. Trees were uprooted at Karkardooma Metro Station Road, Dichaon Kalan, Rohini Sector-7, Tilak Nagar, Kishanganj, east of Loni Road.

On Thursday, the Met Office issued an ‘orange alert’ (high chances of downpour). It predicted moderate rain or a ‘yellow alert’ for the next two days.

The maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notch above normal, while the minimum was 26.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal. The Air Quality Index remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with a reading of 59.