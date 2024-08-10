Waterlogging claims two more lives in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two boys aged around 15 and 17 died after they drowned in a pond-like basin that was created during Friday's heavy rainfall in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Uday (15) and Mayank (17).
DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said information was received at Prem Nagar police station from a hospital regarding the death of two teen boys. The police immediately reached the hospital and obtained the Medico-Legal Case (MLCs) of the deceased boys.
As per the MLC, both the boys were declared as brought dead by the medics.
"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boys had drowned in the jheel (pond) formed due to rainwater at DDA land opposite Rani Khera Bus Depot, Delhi while bathing," the DCP said.
The officer said the bodies of the deceased boys have been preserved in the hospital for post-mortem.
Necessary legal action has been taken into the matter, he added.
Notably, Delhi has been suffering due to the waterlogging problem that follows even a brief spell of rain.
Tragically, on July 31, a 23-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son died after they slipped into an open drain due to severe waterlogging in the Ghazipur area of east Delhi. The road was completely waterlogged after heavy rains leaving no drain or any other hole in the road visible. When the boy fell into the drain, the mother also jumped in order to rescue him, but both of them lost their lives.
Just a couple of days before the death of a mother and her son, three young IAS aspirants, all in their 20s, were killed after they got trapped in a pool of water that gushed into the basement of a civil service coaching centre in central Delhi following heavy rains on July 27.
For the problem of waterlogging, much blame has been attributed to the failure of the city’s multiple civic bodies to desilt and repair the drainage system.
The deluge on June 28 left much of the city inundated. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) announced a slew of measures to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.
Despite measures, Delhities continue to live with the fear that an hour of heavy rainfall can bring their life to a standstill.