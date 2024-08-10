Waterlogging claims two more lives in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Two boys aged around 15 and 17 died after they drowned in a pond-like basin that was created during Friday's heavy rainfall in the Prem Nagar area of Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Uday (15) and Mayank (17).

DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said information was received at Prem Nagar police station from a hospital regarding the death of two teen boys. The police immediately reached the hospital and obtained the Medico-Legal Case (MLCs) of the deceased boys.

As per the MLC, both the boys were declared as brought dead by the medics.

"Preliminary inquiry revealed that the boys had drowned in the jheel (pond) formed due to rainwater at DDA land opposite Rani Khera Bus Depot, Delhi while bathing," the DCP said.

The officer said the bodies of the deceased boys have been preserved in the hospital for post-mortem.

Necessary legal action has been taken into the matter, he added.

Notably, Delhi has been suffering due to the waterlogging problem that follows even a brief spell of rain.