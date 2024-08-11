Delhi HC: Faint scar from tattoo removal not grounds for police disqualification

“We have physically seen the right forearm of the respondent and from the naked eye, the tattoo is not even visible. The same has been shown to the counsel for the petitioners and the officials who are present in court to assist the learned counsel. According to us, there is no clear visible tattoo on the forearm of the respondent. However, there is a very dim scar. Sometimes such types of

scars are natural and therefore, the candidates cannot be rejected on that ground,” the court order read.

The bench highlighted that candidates with objectionable tattoos are typically given a grace period to have them removed. The Court recognized that Yadav was already undergoing the removal process when his medical examination was conducted, and he did not have the chance to present his case to the Review Medical Board post-procedure.

“The respondent had no opportunity to appear before the Review Medical Board after the tattoo removal process was completed,” the court noted. It further directed that Yadav be allowed to join the next available training batch, as there were still vacancies open.