Medicos announce pan-India indefinite strike to agitate against brutal rape, murder of Kolkata doctor 

NEW DELHI: The shocking incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, where a female resident doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on the institute's premises, has sparked a nationwide response among the medical community. Resident doctors at medical colleges and hospitals across India have announced an indefinite strike to express solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal.

In Delhi, resident doctors from major medical institutions, including Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Lady Hardinge Medical College, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), have declared that they will boycott routine services starting Monday. While emergency services will continue, doctors will abstain from elective procedures, including outpatient department (OPD) services.

The incident has stirred deep emotions among doctors across the country. Initially, the boycott was confined to medical institutions in West Bengal, but it has since evolved into a nationwide movement after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced their support on Sunday.

FORDA has informed the Ministry of Health about the protest, demanding that there be no police brutality or manhandling of the protesting doctors. They have also called for the implementation of a mandated protocol to ensure the security of healthcare workers in all hospitals.

The strike has received widespread support from states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for us as doctors. We never want our patients to suffer, but the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College have left us with no choice," said Aviral Mathur, President of FORDA.