Medicos announce pan-India indefinite strike to agitate against brutal rape, murder of Kolkata doctor 

NEW DELHI: The shocking incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, where a female resident doctor was allegedly raped and murdered on the institute's premises, has sparked a nationwide response among the medical community. Resident doctors at medical colleges and hospitals across India have announced an indefinite strike to express solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal.
In Delhi, resident doctors from major medical institutions, including Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML), Lady Hardinge Medical College, Maulana Azad Medical College, and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), have declared that they will boycott routine services starting Monday. While emergency services will continue, doctors will abstain from elective procedures, including outpatient department (OPD) services.
The incident has stirred deep emotions among doctors across the country. Initially, the boycott was confined to medical institutions in West Bengal, but it has since evolved into a nationwide movement after the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced their support on Sunday.
FORDA has informed the Ministry of Health about the protest, demanding that there be no police brutality or manhandling of the protesting doctors. They have also called for the implementation of a mandated protocol to ensure the security of healthcare workers in all hospitals.
The strike has received widespread support from states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.
"This is a heartbreaking moment for us as doctors. We never want our patients to suffer, but the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College have left us with no choice," said Aviral Mathur, President of FORDA.
"This decision is not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay. Our female colleagues, who selflessly dedicate themselves to patient care, now fear for their own safety. We are compelled to take this stand not just for justice, but to ensure that every doctor, especially women, can work without fear. Our fight is for a safer and more secure future for all healthcare professionals," he added.
Meanwhile, resident doctors in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu are discussing whether to join the strike. FORDA representatives have indicated that a decision will be announced soon.
Autonomous institutes under the central government, such as AIIMS in Delhi and GIPMER in Pondicherry, have not yet announced a strike but are holding candlelight vigils to show solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata.
"While many states have already announced their participation, others will make their decisions tomorrow. A few states are considering a phased approach, starting with symbolic protests like wearing black ribbons at work. They will join the strike after holding internal discussions with the medical colleges in their regions," said Dr. Sarvesh Pandey, Vice President of FORDA.
The Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association has also condemned the brutal incident and has threatened to join the protest if immediate action is not taken against the culprits.