AAP glorifying leaders out on bail while city grapples with waterlogging: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday, in an apparent reference to the release of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, accused the AAP for glorifying its leaders who are involved in “jail and bail” matters at a time when the city is grappling with severe waterlogging, drowning incidents, and deaths caused by electrocution.

“The city had not even recovered from the shock of the death of two young boys due to waterlogging in Kirari assembly constituency on Saturday when today, in Rohini’s Aman Vihar, a 7-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged MCD park, leaving city residents stunned; but AAP is busy glorifying its leaders,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said the national capital was seen struggling with waterlogging on Sunday after continuous rains; “from Najafgarh to Patparganj, from Chandni Chowk to ITO, and Sangam Vihar to Saidulajab, there was waterlogging everywhere, Sachdeva said.

“The people of Delhi will never forget the devastating monsoon of 2024, during which over 20 deaths occurred due to waterlogging and electrocution, and they will teach a lesson to the AAP in the 2025 assembly elections,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

Sachdeva expressed grief over the death of the 13-year-old boy in outer Delhi’s Ranhola and demanded an investigation into the matter. “In all the cases of deaths due to electrocution this year, a case of criminal negligence should be registered against the power discoms concerned,” Sachdeva said in a statement.

Meanwhile, sources in the power discom said the incident occurred within an enclosed private playground after the boy came in contact with an iron pole. “It appears that the pole had a power leakage from a wire on the premises that was wrapped around it, which led to the accident,” the source said, adding, a probe has been launched.