Delhi govt vs L-G: Tiff over hoisting national flag like preying on carcass

In the school science texts, scavengers are animals that consume dead organisms which may have died from causes other than predation or have been killed by other predators. Scavengers, who belong to the families of both the carnivores and herbivorous, survive feeding on carrion. While in the ecosystem they play an important role by consuming dead animal and plant material, in literature they are referred to as something which is absolutely parasitical in nature.

The above definition could very well be used as a simile to define the current situation of governance in the national Capital and how the two main players, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to derive flesh from the carcass of an almost dead administration. The latest round of fight is for who should hoist the national flag at the Delhi government function at the Chaatrasal Stadium on the Independence Day.

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remained mum while it rained mayhem in parts of Delhi killing many by civic apathy, is claimed to have written to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, saying cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the Independence Day function. The Delhi BJP has replied saying that according to the national flag protocol, only the CM can hoist the tricolour and asked Kejriwal to make Atishi CM by resigning from the post.

The L-G office on its part has said, “With regards to the claims in various sections regarding the flag hoisting on 15th August, it is clarified that the LG secretariat is not in receipt of any such communication whatsoever.” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s statement mentioned, “The anarchic letter seeking permission for Atishi to hoist the flag, brings back the horrific memories of his declaration to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath in 2014 by staging a sit-in protest.”