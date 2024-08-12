Delhi govt vs L-G: Tiff over hoisting national flag like preying on carcass

In the school science texts, scavengers are animals that consume dead organisms which may have died from causes other than predation or have been killed by other predators. Scavengers, who belong to the families of both the carnivores and herbivorous, survive feeding on carrion. While in the ecosystem they play an important role by consuming dead animal and plant material, in literature they are referred to as something which is absolutely parasitical in nature.
The above definition could very well be used as a simile to define the current situation of governance in the national Capital and how the two main players, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are trying to derive flesh from the carcass of an almost dead administration. The latest round of fight is for who should hoist the national flag at the Delhi government function at the Chaatrasal Stadium on the Independence Day.
Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remained mum while it rained mayhem in parts of Delhi killing many by civic apathy, is claimed to have written to Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, saying cabinet minister Atishi will hoist the national flag in his place at the Independence Day function. The Delhi BJP has replied saying that according to the national flag protocol, only the CM can hoist the tricolour and asked Kejriwal to make Atishi CM by resigning from the post.
The L-G office on its part has said, “With regards to the claims in various sections regarding the flag hoisting on 15th August, it is clarified that the LG secretariat is not in receipt of any such communication whatsoever.” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva’s statement mentioned, “The anarchic letter seeking permission for Atishi to hoist the flag, brings back the horrific memories of his declaration to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations on Rajpath in 2014 by staging a sit-in protest.”
Now as the BJP and AAP fight another round of one-upmanship, let them know the sentiments behind having a national flag and hoisting it on the Independence Day. The adoption of the national flag was preceded by a detailed discussion in the Constituent Assembly. On 22 July 1947 a resolution was moved for the adoption of the Tricolour, as we see in the present form, as the National Flag.
The discussion on the flag, which was initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru, had several members expressing sentiments, each defining what the flag meant to them. The spirit of freedom and pride of having a flag was best captured by Sarojini Naidu.
The veteran leader did not speak just as a woman member but as a representative of people of India. ‘Bulbul-e-Hind’, as some members referred to Naidu, said, “On the day when peace was signed at Versailles after the last war, I happened to be in Paris. There was great rejoicing everywhere and flags of all nations decorated the Opera House. There came on the platform a famous actress with a beautiful voice, for whom the proceedings were interrupted while she wrapped around herself, the flag of France. The entire audience rose as one and sang with her the National Anthem of France - the Marseillaise. An Indian near me with tears in his eyes turned to me and said, “When shall we have our own Flag?” “The time will soon come,” I answered, “When we have our own Flag and our own Anthem.”
Given the spirit of the debate, and the pride which our leaders who brought us the freedom from colonial yoke had in the national flag, to politicise who shall hoist the ensign deserves contempt. It is the flag of the Indian Nation, given to us by the people of India represented through the members of the Constituent Assembly. We the people of India have given ourselves the flag and we should all be proud of it and not fight for it for petty political games.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice