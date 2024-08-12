Half the surgeries deferred, OPD consultation dropped in AIIMS amid resident doctors' protest

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi faced significant disruptions in patient care on Monday due to a major strike by its resident doctors.
The strike was triggered by the horrific rape and murder of a female resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
As a result of the protest, nearly 50% of scheduled surgeries were postponed, and outpatient department (OPD) services experienced a 40% drop in patient consultations.
According to an official status report from the institute, 19 out of 34 operation theatres were operational, and 2,500 fewer patients were registered in the hospital's OPD.
Emergency services continued to function normally, as the striking doctors remained on duty in these critical areas.
The resident doctors began a boycott of all routine hospital services on Monday morning, including patient consultations, laboratory examinations, and elective surgeries.
"The total registration of OPD patients on 12.08.2024 was 4053 as against the average of 6500 in the main hospital on Mondays. Surgeries in OTs are restricted to vital elective cases and emergency cases only. Resources in the main OT have been pooled, and 5 of the 12 OTs in the main hospital re functional. 3 out of 7 Neuro-surgical OTs are functional. All 8 OTs of CTVS are functional. 3 out of 7 Surgical OTs are functional. General surgery, Pediatric surgery, Gynecology, Eye OT's are functional but restricted. Only emergency cases are being taken for G.I. Surgery," the status report detailed.
Emergency services are busier than usual, with all residents attending to their duties, backed by their respective faculty, the report added.
In response to the strike, AIIMS implemented a contingency plan, suspending all elective admissions and temporarily closing walk-in registrations in the OPD.
”OPD services will function on a restricted basis w.e.f. 12.08.2024 till such time that normalcy is restored. Only those patients who are having prior appointment (New as well follow up) will be registered in the moming OPD's. For afternoon speciality clinics only follow up patients with prior appointment will be registered. OPD registration of all new patients will be restricted and will be done as per availability of faculty in the respective OPD as recommended by faculty of the concerned deptt/unition case to case basis. Walk-in registration for OPD patients (new & old) will be restricted,” the contingency plan outlined.
The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi has issued six demands, including a CBI inquiry into the case, strict action against the culprits, adequate compensation for the victim's family, the termination of the hospital's principal and security in-charge, a written assurance from the Central Government for the implementation of the Central Protection Act for doctors, and the naming of a building or library in the institute after the victim.