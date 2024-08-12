Half the surgeries deferred, OPD consultation dropped in AIIMS amid resident doctors' protest

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi faced significant disruptions in patient care on Monday due to a major strike by its resident doctors.

The strike was triggered by the horrific rape and murder of a female resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

As a result of the protest, nearly 50% of scheduled surgeries were postponed, and outpatient department (OPD) services experienced a 40% drop in patient consultations.

According to an official status report from the institute, 19 out of 34 operation theatres were operational, and 2,500 fewer patients were registered in the hospital's OPD.

Emergency services continued to function normally, as the striking doctors remained on duty in these critical areas.

The resident doctors began a boycott of all routine hospital services on Monday morning, including patient consultations, laboratory examinations, and elective surgeries.