IIT Delhi confers degrees to 2656 graduates at 55th convocation; placement challenges persist

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi hosted its 55th annual convocation on Saturday in which 2656 graduating students received degrees and diplomas, but placement remains a pressing issue.
Despite a rise in internship offers from 700 to 740 this year, there was a 5 per cent decline in BTech placements which involved 1940 students in the 2024 placement process. Even if IIT Delhi witnessed a 10 per cent increase in PhD students enrollment, only 1 per cent were successfully placed.
Previously, the institute revealed in an RTI response that 22 per cent of its students who sought placements between 2019 and 2023 remained jobless.
Typically, IIT Delhi conducts placements in December, February, and May. A spokesperson declined comment on this year's dip in placements. However, a recent graduate has disputed claims of a significant decline, pointing out that major IITs in metropolitan areas seldom face severe placement challenges. "While there has been a marginal decline, it's unrelated to education quality or IIT reputation," he explained. "Many students at IIT Delhi choose not to participate in placements, opting to start startups, pursue further studies abroad, or negotiate salary terms. Hence, such fluctuations are expected."
Regarding factors contributing to declining median salaries, the IITian cited global economic slowdown and dynamic industry shifts as key reasons.
Meanwhile, at the convocation, 475 PhD graduates were honoured, marking a 35 per cent increase from the previous year, with 42 per cent of them being women. Notably, two new IIT Delhi programs: BTech in Computation and Mechanics, and Material Engineering were introduced this year.
IIT Delhi plans to introduce a new AI-focused healthcare curriculum, alongside setting up AI healthcare clinics and formulating related guidelines. The institute also inaugurated an offshore campus in Abu Dhabi, commencing with an MTech program in energy transition and sustainability. The campus enrolled its first batch, including 19 UAE aspirants, and plans to introduce BTech programs in Computer Science and Energy Engineering, targeting 30 students each.
Addressing sensitive issues like student suicides, IIT Delhi has expanded counselling sessions, established academic progress groups, and conducted external reviews by mental health professionals. A committee evaluates campus environment concerns. The academic progress group, comprising faculty, aims to bolster mentorship through structured study plans and regular meetings.
While maintaining academic rigour, IIT Delhi enhances student support with flexible grading systems and dedicated research funding of Rs 200 crores. The institute also fosters inclusivity through special sports events for differently-abled students in the National Capital Region (NCR). Furthermore, 28 international students received degrees at the convocation, representing diverse nations including Sudan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda, Bangladesh, and Burkina Faso.
Looking ahead, the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus will launch undergraduate programs in Computer Science & Engineering and Energy Engineering in September 2024, equipped with comprehensive infrastructure to support these initiatives. Admissions will accommodate 20 Emiratis through an entrance exam and 10 through JEE Advanced, managed independently from JoSAA.