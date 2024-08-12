IIT Delhi confers degrees to 2656 graduates at 55th convocation; placement challenges persist

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi hosted its 55th annual convocation on Saturday in which 2656 graduating students received degrees and diplomas, but placement remains a pressing issue.

Despite a rise in internship offers from 700 to 740 this year, there was a 5 per cent decline in BTech placements which involved 1940 students in the 2024 placement process. Even if IIT Delhi witnessed a 10 per cent increase in PhD students enrollment, only 1 per cent were successfully placed.

Previously, the institute revealed in an RTI response that 22 per cent of its students who sought placements between 2019 and 2023 remained jobless.

Typically, IIT Delhi conducts placements in December, February, and May. A spokesperson declined comment on this year's dip in placements. However, a recent graduate has disputed claims of a significant decline, pointing out that major IITs in metropolitan areas seldom face severe placement challenges. "While there has been a marginal decline, it's unrelated to education quality or IIT reputation," he explained. "Many students at IIT Delhi choose not to participate in placements, opting to start startups, pursue further studies abroad, or negotiate salary terms. Hence, such fluctuations are expected."

Regarding factors contributing to declining median salaries, the IITian cited global economic slowdown and dynamic industry shifts as key reasons.

Meanwhile, at the convocation, 475 PhD graduates were honoured, marking a 35 per cent increase from the previous year, with 42 per cent of them being women. Notably, two new IIT Delhi programs: BTech in Computation and Mechanics, and Material Engineering were introduced this year.