Letter to L-G 'abuse of privileges': Tihar jail authorities in letter to Delhi CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Tihar authorities have informed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that his letter to Lt Governor VK Saxena saying Atishi would hoist the Tricolour on Independence Day was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules.

The superintendent of Tihar's jail number 2 cited various provisions of the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018, and advised Kejriwal in a letter "to desist from any such impermissible activity" or his privileges would be curtailed.

In a letter to the lieutenant governor last week, Kejriwal said Cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme in his stead.

The lieutenant governor's office, however, had denied receiving any communication from the chief minister.

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar jail in a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. He has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy-linked money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).