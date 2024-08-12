Sisodia holds AAP meet on poll strategy

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Manish Sisodia held a meeting with senior leaders on Sunday to discuss the strategy for the Assembly polls slated to be held early next year. Senior AAP leaders, including cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, besides party’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak attended the meeting.

Sandeep Pathak said the strategy for the Assembly polls and the political situation in the national capital were discussed in the meet. “Sisodia will hold a meeting with MLAs on Monday and with party councillors on Tuesday. On August 14, he will begin a foot march to meet the public.”

Attacking the BJP, the AAP leader said, “It has become clear to the people that the BJP has only one agenda – to stop our work and break our party. Despite such adverse conditions, AAP has stood strong and is doing good work.”

Sisodia’s release from Tihar has come as a relief for the party grappling with the absence of Arvind Kejriwal. Asked if Sisodia would be assigned any post in the party or the government, he said it will be discussed in the days to come.