11-year-old boy drowns in North Delhi's Shakti Sarovar lake

NEW DELHI: Four children who went to take a bath at a lake in north Delhi accidentally slipped in the deep water, resulting in the death of one of the boys aged 11 years, while the other three managed to save themselves or were rescued by the locals, an official said on Monday.

DCP (north) MK Meena said a call was received at Burari police station from a hospital regarding the death of a boy due to drowning.

“It was found that four boys aged 11 and 12 years went to take a bath in Shakti Sarovar lake when two of them started drowning,” the DCP said.

Two kids who were not in deep water succeeded in coming out of the lake, while two of them struggled in the water and were taken out by the locals. “One of them was declared dead at Burari Hospital,” the officer said.

The DCP further informed that the place of incident was visited by forensic teams and necessary exhibits were lifted from the spot. The Sub Divisional Magistrate was apprised of the incident.

This is the third death of a child in the past 48 hours. Earlier on Saturday, two boys aged 7 and 13 years died in separate incidents of drowning and electrocution.