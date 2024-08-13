AAP launches Delhi poll campaign with Sisodia leading foot march across all constituencies

NEW DELHI: The AAP will kick-start its campaign for the Delhi Assembly polls with senior leader Manish Sisodia undertaking a foot march to reach out to voters in all 70 constituencies, senior party leader Sandeep Pathak said on Monday.

The Delhi Assembly elections are likely to be held early next year. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia, who was released from Tihar jail on Friday, held a meeting with AAP MLAs on Monday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita also participated in the meeting.

Sisodia held a meeting with senior party leaders on Sunday. He will meet AAP councillors on Tuesday. He said preparations for the Delhi Assembly elections were discussed in the meeting on Monday.

“In the history of independent India, the AAP is the first party which is being attacked repeatedly. They have even put the top leader of the party in jail. The BJP people must also be thinking that for the first time after freedom fighters such people have come who are neither breaking nor bowing down,” he said.