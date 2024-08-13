Doctors protest in Delhi over Kolkata doctor's death, leaving patients in limbo

NEW DELHI: On Monday, city hospitals wore the look of Jantar Mantar as thousands of resident doctors took the streets to agitate against the heinous rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ditching stethoscopes, doctors were seen on the streets holding posters that read, “We want a safe environment to work.” “We want justice!” chants rented the air as medicos marched in demand of safer workplaces.

The protest, meant to highlight the grave concerns of medical professionals, left patients stranded and bewildered in hospital waiting rooms. Many, several among them arriving from far-off areas with urgent medical needs, found themselves at hospitals where services lay dismissed as the doctors rallied outside.

While the resident doctors roared slogans demanding justice for their slain female collegue in Kolkata, patients waited bewildered in hospital lobbies awaiting care.

Few resident doctors could be seen conversing with these patients; sharing with them the woes of medical proffesionals to communicate the reasons behind the protest and urging them to rally for the cause of health workers. “How could such a brutal incident take place, take too within hospital premises? Today, this happened to one doctor; tomorrow, it could happen to someone else. Where is the government? When there are no doctors left, who will treat us?” 37-year-old Sadaram Kaushik who came with his ailing mother to the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases shared the grief and sorrow of the medicos.

The strike’s impact was severe. Many patients, including those battling mental health issues, heart conditions, and cancer, were forced to leave without receiving care.