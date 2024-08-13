Doctors protest in Delhi over Kolkata doctor's death, leaving patients in limbo

NEW DELHI: On Monday, city hospitals wore the look of Jantar Mantar as thousands of resident doctors took the streets to agitate against the heinous rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Ditching stethoscopes, doctors were seen on the streets holding posters that read, “We want a safe environment to work.” “We want justice!” chants rented the air as medicos marched in demand of safer workplaces.
The protest, meant to highlight the grave concerns of medical professionals, left patients stranded and bewildered in hospital waiting rooms. Many, several among them arriving from far-off areas with urgent medical needs, found themselves at hospitals where services lay dismissed as the doctors rallied outside.
While the resident doctors roared slogans demanding justice for their slain female collegue in Kolkata, patients waited bewildered in hospital lobbies awaiting care.
Few resident doctors could be seen conversing with these patients; sharing with them the woes of medical proffesionals to communicate the reasons behind the protest and urging them to rally for the cause of health workers. “How could such a brutal incident take place, take too within hospital premises? Today, this happened to one doctor; tomorrow, it could happen to someone else. Where is the government? When there are no doctors left, who will treat us?” 37-year-old Sadaram Kaushik who came with his ailing mother to the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases shared the grief and sorrow of the medicos.
The strike’s impact was severe. Many patients, including those battling mental health issues, heart conditions, and cancer, were forced to leave without receiving care.
Individuals who had traveled to the capital from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh found their hopes dashed as they were turned away from facilities like AIIMS and Safdarjung.
Many who had come from around the NCR as early as five in the morning to secure a spot in the queue also faced disappointment. Mohammad Vakil, who traveled from Badarpur border to LNJP Hospital for ear treatment, was dismayed when told to return in a week. “I came here early in the morning and was sent away. I’m told to follow the news for updates,” the 24-year-old patient said.
Lovekush, who brought his father, Subhash Singh, suffering from TB to the National Institute of TB, expressed anguish: “My father is a TB patient. As the sole breadwinner, I managed a lot of thing to bring him here. Now, we’re going home without any check-up. The whole day was wasted.”
Meenakshi from Sundar Nagri had fluid in her abdomen and had an appointment for a test. However, due to the strike, doctors did not attend to her.
Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) urged people to keep patience and support their cause. “We understand the pain and frustration our patients are going through, but our fight is for something much bigger – something that will ultimately benefits patients. I urge peopple to bear with us, to stand with us in this battle against such injustice. This protest isn’t just for us; it’s for the greater good,” FORDA president Dr Aviral Mathur said.