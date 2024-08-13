Healthcare crisis hits Delhi as resident doctors strike over colleague's death

NEW DELHI: A full-blown healthcare crisis unfolded in the capital on Monday with over 50,000 OPD consultations and more than 1,000 surgeries stalled in the wake of an indefinite strike launched by resident doctors in protest of the heinous rape-murder of a fellow collegue from Kolkata.

Elective services at prominent city hospitals including AIIMS, Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases, remained heavily impacted. Together, these hospitals cater to more than 50,000 patients daily.

The widespread protest left patients stranded. AIIMS alone reported a whopping 80% drop in surgeries and a 35% decline in hospital admissions. “98 major and 96 minor surgeries were taken up in the day which is only 20% of the daily cases handled,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the radiological diagnostic services including X-ray, CT scan and MRI were reduced by 40%, as per the status report of the institute.

Resident doctors across government hospitals have declared a complete boycott of routine services, including patient consultations, lab tests, and elective surgeries. However, emergency services continued to function normally at the hospitals as the striking doctors remained on duty in these critical departments. The associations of hospitals who called the strike have ensured that while outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties are stunted, emergency services will continue unaffected.

However, the healthcare crisis is expected to deepen further as the meeting between doctors and the Union health Ministry remained inconclusive. The associations said the strike would continue and more hospitals are expected to join the movement.