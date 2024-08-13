Transformative power of mourning: Yusra Naqvi’s Sozkhwani resonates at WIP labs in Delhi

Mourning is more than an expression of grief. In a world fraught with memories of past injustices and ongoing devastation, there is much to mourn. Often perceived as a solitary and passive act rooted in personal emotion, it has a transformative potential that can foster collective solidarity and community. On Saturday, vocalist and performer Yusra Naqvi brought this transformative power to life, reciting verses of mourning in the evocative tradition of Sozkhwani, at a programme by Work In Progress (WIP) Labs in Delhi.

An ode to dissent

WIP Labs, a collective of artists in Delhi, launched an initiative, Portals, exploring alternative and experimental art, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut. This month’s theme, ‘Individuals and Movements’, showcased art rooted in dissent, activism, and questioning of social norms. The two-day event, held on August 9 and 10, featured documentary filmmaker Gurvinder Singh’s award-winning film The Trolley Times, offering a look at the 2020 farmers’ protest. This was followed by a discussion with historian Sohail Hashmi and director MK Raina, highlighting Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust’s (SAHMAT) role in defending cultural spaces, concluding with Yusra Naqvi’s moving performance of Sozkhwani, a poignant reflection on all that has been lost and what still endures.

Keeping traditions alive

Naqvi, a music artist from Kanpur and currently a Master’s student of history at the University of Delhi, traces her roots and cultural heritage to Mustafabad. “Of the three main mourning traditions in Shia culture—Sozkhwani, Marsiyakhwani, and Mahakhwani—I was first introduced to Mahakhwani by my aunt and maternal grandmother. My maternal grandmother, who was a well-known singer in Mustafabad, taught me how to practise this tradition,”shares Naqvi. The Naqvi family has long been bringing the religious tradition of soz and salaam to secular settings.