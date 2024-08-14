18 Delhi Police personnel to get President's Police Medal on Independence Day

NEW DELHI: Eighteen Delhi Police personnel will be awarded the President's Police Medal on Independence Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of them will receive the medal for distinguished service while 16 will get it for meritorious service, they added.

Joint Commissioner of Police Atmaram Vasudeo Deshpande and Assistant Commissioner of Police (retired) Shashi Bala will be awarded the police medal for distinguished service.

Joint Commissioner of Police Suman Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Garg, ACPs Satyapal Singh, Renu Lata, Niraj Tokas, Arvind Kumar, Dinesh Chander Pundora, inspectors Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Devender Kumar, Rakesh Singh Rana, Satender Poonia, Sub-Inspector Shahjehan S, assistant-sub inspectors Surender Singh, Virender Singh and two officers from the Mounted Police unit -- SI Suresh Kumar and ASI Hansraj -- will receive the medal for meritorious service, the officials said.

Deshpande joined the Goa Police Service in 1998 as a deputy superintendent of police through the Goa Public Service Commission and was inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2011.

He was awarded the Goa Chief Minister's Gold Medal (Police) for meritorious service in 2011.

In 2013, Deshpande was awarded the President's Police Medal for meritorious service and in 2017, he also received the DGP's insignia for exemplary performance in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Bala was enlisted in the Delhi Police as a constable in 1985 and got selected as an SI in 1988 through a competitive exam. He retired in July.