Despite adversities, AAP didn’t succumb to pressures, remained united: Sisodia

Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia says AAP is the only party which has worked for the betterment of people even during adverse circumstances. In an interview with Anup Verma, he said AAP’s solidarity is a slap in the face of the government’s alleged use of agencies. Excerpts:

How does it feel to be home after 17 months?

Family reunion is very pleasant. While staying in jail, you miss the family most, especially when you know that your wife’s health is not good, your son is not with you as he is completing his college studies. Amid all this, you feel sad, but then you know this is a part of battle. I am very happy that I have stepped out of jail because of our Constitution and judiciary.

What positive things have you brought from jail?

I had enough opportunity to read during the period. I think that any crisis-like situation provides you two opportunities to either break down or strengthen yourself. In my case, I chose the second option. I read a lot about education, society, political situation of the country, governance, etc. I kept reading newspapers and spiritual books.

What was the outcome of the meetings that you called with party leaders, MLAs?

I have been meeting volunteers, individuals, and groups. The positive message is that AAP went through the toughest phase of its political history when our top leadership was put in jail due to political reasons. However, neither the party disintegrated nor anyone from the party succumbed to pressure. The people of Delhi are happy that the government’s work was not affected. We have to take it forward.

What will be your responsibility in Delhi Assembly elections? Will you be the CM face?

Not at all, I am not seeing myself as a CM face. As far as my role is concerned, in the last 10 years, I have performed all duties which my party assigned to me. The party has a senior leadership. Arvind Kejriwal & team will decide the role. I think the AAP national convener will walk out from jail in 2-3 weeks. Delhi and Haryana elections are round the corner, so we’ll have to strengthen the party.

When will the remaining leaders come out of jail?

I am sure Arvind Kejriwal will come out from jail very soon, Satyendar Jain will also come out.