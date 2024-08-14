Despite adversities, AAP didn’t succumb to pressures, remained united: Sisodia

Senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia says AAP is the only party which has worked for the betterment of people even during adverse circumstances. In an interview with Anup Verma, he said AAP’s solidarity is a slap in the face of the government’s alleged use of agencies. Excerpts:
How does it feel to be home after 17 months?
Family reunion is very pleasant. While staying in jail, you miss the family most, especially when you know that your wife’s health is not good, your son is not with you as he is completing his college studies. Amid all this, you feel sad, but then you know this is a part of battle. I am very happy that I have stepped out of jail because of our Constitution and judiciary.
What positive things have you brought from jail?
I had enough opportunity to read during the period. I think that any crisis-like situation provides you two opportunities to either break down or strengthen yourself. In my case, I chose the second option. I read a lot about education, society, political situation of the country, governance, etc. I kept reading newspapers and spiritual books.
What was the outcome of the meetings that you called with party leaders, MLAs?
I have been meeting volunteers, individuals, and groups. The positive message is that AAP went through the toughest phase of its political history when our top leadership was put in jail due to political reasons. However, neither the party disintegrated nor anyone from the party succumbed to pressure. The people of Delhi are happy that the government’s work was not affected. We have to take it forward.
What will be your responsibility in Delhi Assembly elections? Will you be the CM face?
Not at all, I am not seeing myself as a CM face. As far as my role is concerned, in the last 10 years, I have performed all duties which my party assigned to me. The party has a senior leadership. Arvind Kejriwal & team will decide the role. I think the AAP national convener will walk out from jail in 2-3 weeks. Delhi and Haryana elections are round the corner, so we’ll have to strengthen the party.
When will the remaining leaders come out of jail?
I am sure Arvind Kejriwal will come out from jail very soon, Satyendar Jain will also come out.
You and your party have given a slogan that BJP leaders’ deposits would be forfeited in the Delhi elections. How will it be done?
The BJP is not only to crush the opposition parties, even successful businessmen are leaving the country. Traders are being served notices under the PMLA. Such traders are being targeted. The BJP is trying to disintegrate every party which is opposing this. I was put in jail, Arvind Kejriwal is in jail and Hemant Soren was also in jail. Uddhav Thackeray’s party was disintegrated and efforts are being made to break other Opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi is being served notices. Recently we faced jail, in the future Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji or any Opposition leaders may be framed.
How do you see the role of the L-G?
On many occasions, the L-G has tried to derail works of an elected government. By threatening officials, by stopping payments through them and by initiating action against them, he has tried a lot. However, every work related to governance has taken place; 20 new schools were constructed, 18 schools of excellence were constructed, treatment of nearly 2 crore people was done at mohalla clinics, 7.5K buses are running on roads of the city which is a record in itself.
People are getting free water and electricity. These are public-oriented works and he should neither intervene nor create hurdles. Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year. How do you see Congress as an opponent?
Delhi has witnessed a fight between AAP and BJP in the past and the scenario will be the same in the coming days. But the need of the hour is that every opposition party will have to join hands to fight against the BJP. The Opposition will have to stand united. I am not talking about a coalition for fighting elections but for fighting against dictatorship.
What will be the AAP’s narrative in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections?
We do not require a narrative since the people of Delhi have given a narrative. People are saying that lots of work was done in the city. Our party faced hurdles and the top leadership faced challenges but works related to Delhiites were neither affected nor derailed. This is the narrative of every citizen.