Doctors’ strike: AIIMS cancels 90% surgeries

NEW DELHI: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday cancelled 90 per cent of its scheduled surgeries as its doctors joined the nationwide strike over a Kolkata doctor rape and murder, according to hospital official data.

Moreover, the outpatient department (OPD) saw a dramatic 66 per cent drop in inpatient consultations, while ward admissions plummeted by 65 per cent.

The ongoing strike also led to the cancellation of the institute’s clinical round. At the Cardio-Thoracic Centre (CTC) OPD, no patients were seen while the overall OPD output fell to just 5,100.

The hospital managed to perform only 83 surgeries, including 70 major and 13 minor, a stark contrast to its usual tally of nearly 1,000 surgeries on a typical day. On average, AIIMS handles around 12,000 patient consultations daily.

Other hospitals have experienced similar disruptions, albeit on a smaller scale. Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Director of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, stated that although OPD consultations took longer due to the shortage of resident doctors, they managed the situation by deploying faculty members. He questioned why AIIMS had not been able to manage the situation similarly.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS administration has labelled the action a violation of the Code of Conduct and warned that agitating doctors might face disciplinary measures. The institute’s director has instructed all Heads of Departments to submit daily attendance reports to his office.

It cited a Delhi High Court verdict,which states that involvement in strikes, protests, or demonstrations is not permitted. In response to the disruptions, Dr Indra Shekhar, president of the AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association, emphasised that while patients are indeed facing difficulties, the government is to blame.