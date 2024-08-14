Yamuna level nearing warning mark: Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said the water level in the Yamuna was rising due to “increased water discharge” from Haryana’s Hathinikund barrage.

Assessing the city’s preparedness to handle flooding in the ongoing monsoon season, Bharadwaj said the river’s level reached 204.35 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), nearing the warning mark of 204.5 metres. In addition, between 10,000 to 13,000 cusecs of water is currently being released from the Hathinikundbarrage, he claimed.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the ORB was recorded at 203.83 metres at 7 pm on Tuesday. Last year in July, the level reached a high of 208.66 metres, submerging several parts of the city.

Bharadwaj said the authorities concerned have warned people living near the riverbank and children not to swim or approach the river.

“Munadi” (announcements) to warn people to stay away from the river and stop children from going near the river or swimming in it will start from Tuesday, the minister said.

The minister said necessary arrangements, including rescue boats and evacuating people to safer locations, are in place. Moreover, the authorities have addressed the jammed gates at the ITO barrage and silt islands to allow for uninterrupted water movement, he added.

