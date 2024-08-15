‘Dead’ girl comes alive after a month

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has found a 16-year-old girl — who was declared dead by UP cops last month after she had gone missing from her house. The UP police claimed that her suspected body was found in Sambhal district.

On July 18 the girl’s father, Rakesh Kumar, lodged a missing complaint with the police, following which an FIR was lodged and a search began. However, the exercise didn’t yield any result.

On July 27, UP cops found an unidentified body in Sambhal district. “The girl was found with her hands and legs tied with a rope. The description of the body resembled the girl who went missing from Delhi,” DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said.

On August 10, a Delhi Police team along with the complainant and family members reached Rajpura police station in Sambhal, where the father identified the body as his missing daughter.

“The UP police had already cremated the body after conducting post-mortem and the complainant’s father was made to identify the girl with the help of some photographs,” the DCP told TNIE.

Though the family members identified the body through photographs as of their daughter, the Delhi Police decided to go for collection of scientific evidence to establish the identity. “More teams were formed to trace the location of the missing girl,” the DCP said.

On August 12, the location of the missing girl was tracked to Panchkula. The cops went to Panchkula and brought the girl back to Delhi and handed over to her family.