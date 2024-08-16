AI cancels Japan-bound flights from Delhi amid poor weather

NEW DELHI: Air India has announced the cancellation of its scheduled flights from New Delhi to Narita, Japan, on Friday due to adverse weather conditions expected in the region.

The airline has informed passengers with confirmed bookings on the Delhi-Narita route for August 16 that they will be eligible for a one-time waiver on rescheduling or can opt for a full refund if they choose to cancel their plans.

The flights, AI306 and AI307, operating on the Delhi-Narita-Delhi route, have been cancelled in response to the severe weather warning issued for Tokyo, the airline said in a statement posted on X.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain in the national capital on Friday with temperatures ranging between 27 and 24 degrees Celsius. The met office has also predicted light to moderate rainfall throughout next week.

The capital saw trace amounts of rainfall on Thursday with temperatures remaining between 27.2 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, close to the normal for the season. However high levels of humidity were recorded, ranging from 92% to 98%.