An ode to retro glam

As the lights dimmed against the electrifying blue backdrop at The Piano Man Jazz Club, soft funk and disco tunes stirred a nostalgic echo of the ’70s. Anticipation filled the air. Moments later, as if stepping out of the golden age of Indian cinema itself, the trailblazing actor and fashion icon of the ’70s and ’80s, Zeenat Aman, emerged on stage. Dressed in a vintage pink top and black flared pants, a nod to the bygone era’s style, she embodied the fearless spirit whose bold choices shaped her era and paved the way for future generations. “I walked so others could run,” she said on an inspiring note, opening the ’70s-inspired couture show of maisons Shantnu and Nikhil in collaboration with Grey Goose, featuring their latest collection, ‘Studio Mix’.
A starry line-up
Unlike usual runways, the stage turned into a ramp. A live music performance by electronic music duo Saba Azad and Imaad Shah got the audience swinging to the tunes of Nu Disco and old-school Harlem. Models, too, broke free from the usual straight-face catwalk. Instead, they lip-synced, danced to electro-cabaret music and nonchalantly interacted with the audience with showstopper-actor Sidharth Malhotra, embracing unrestrained movements. “Sidharth Malhotra perfectly represents the modern Shantnu and Nikhil man — confident, refined, and effortlessly stylish. His presence, alongside the iconic Zeenat Aman, bridges the classic with the contemporary,” says Shantnu.
Local and global inspirations
Telling us about the inspirations, Nikhil shares, “The ’70s era is celebrated for its music, individuality, and bold self-expression. The eclectic fashion of that time, with its mix-and-match styles and iconic silhouettes, perfectly aligns with our passion for pushing the boundaries of menswear design. The icons of Indian cinema, particularly Amitabh Bachchan and the stylish villains of that era, have always been inspirations for us.”
Shantnu highlights some global figures who inspire them, “Icons like English singer David Bowie with his androgynous and avant-garde style broke gender norms and inspired the use of daring patterns and metallic fabrics. American fashion designer Roy Halston’s minimalist yet sophisticated designs captured the sleek and glamorous essence of the disco era. Their pieces were often worn by socialites like Bianca Jagger, who became a symbol of ’70s nightlife with her tailored suits and daring style. Belgian fashion maven Diane von Furstenberg’s revolutionary wrap dress embodied the era’s spirit of independence and effortless chic. They all inspired our pieces.”
Norm-bending styles
The ’70s ushered in an era of break-out styles rooted in counterculture that rejected traditional norms in the embrace of freedom and individuality. As a result, midriff-baring tops and ultra-glam halter-neck dresses inspired by disco and punk culture became popular. Androgynous clothing was on the rise as men wore flowy hair and shirts with billowy sleeves, inspired by glam rock. Ripper fishnets entered mainstream fashion while maxi dresses with longer hemlines, previously linked with conservatism, became fashionable. Prints with stripes and paisley, inspired by the bohemian charm, became go-to choices.
The designers infused this ethos into ‘Studio Mix’ as models strutted menswear like wide-legged trousers paired with short bangle-length jackets, classic silk shirts, reimagined bell bottoms with embroideries and shirts with new collar shapes. The women’s wear had a mix of pret-meets-couture ensembles ranging from shimmery corset dresses, sequin fishtail bodycon, and black sequin slit dresses paired with aviator glasses, among the standout pieces. The pieces also featured the paisley motif which also holds a rich cultural significance. “Historically, paisley symbolises peace and harmony. These intricate motifs carry a deep narrative, connecting the legacy of Kashmir’s artistry with a global design journey. We’ve preserved their essence while reinterpreting it with a contemporary twist, inspired by our admiration for architectural details,” shares Nikhil.
Couture trends
Each piece focussed on shades, drapes and prints rather than elaborate embroideries, highlighting a signiﬁcant shift towards investing in luxe prêt collections over single-occasion outfits. “As consumers become more conscious of their ceremonial couture purchases, there’s a discernible move away from extravagant, single-use outfits towards more versatile and high-quality pieces that can be worn on multiple occasions. Luxe prêt not only offers elegance and craftsmanship reminiscent of couture but also provides practicality and longevity, aligning perfectly with the evolving consumption patterns,” Shantnu tells TMS on couture trends as Nikhil concludes, “This season, garments that combine opulence with everyday wearability will be in demand. It will signal a new era in fashion where mindful purchasing meets high fashion.”