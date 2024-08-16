An ode to retro glam

As the lights dimmed against the electrifying blue backdrop at The Piano Man Jazz Club, soft funk and disco tunes stirred a nostalgic echo of the ’70s. Anticipation filled the air. Moments later, as if stepping out of the golden age of Indian cinema itself, the trailblazing actor and fashion icon of the ’70s and ’80s, Zeenat Aman, emerged on stage. Dressed in a vintage pink top and black flared pants, a nod to the bygone era’s style, she embodied the fearless spirit whose bold choices shaped her era and paved the way for future generations. “I walked so others could run,” she said on an inspiring note, opening the ’70s-inspired couture show of maisons Shantnu and Nikhil in collaboration with Grey Goose, featuring their latest collection, ‘Studio Mix’.

A starry line-up

Unlike usual runways, the stage turned into a ramp. A live music performance by electronic music duo Saba Azad and Imaad Shah got the audience swinging to the tunes of Nu Disco and old-school Harlem. Models, too, broke free from the usual straight-face catwalk. Instead, they lip-synced, danced to electro-cabaret music and nonchalantly interacted with the audience with showstopper-actor Sidharth Malhotra, embracing unrestrained movements. “Sidharth Malhotra perfectly represents the modern Shantnu and Nikhil man — confident, refined, and effortlessly stylish. His presence, alongside the iconic Zeenat Aman, bridges the classic with the contemporary,” says Shantnu.