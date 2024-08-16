Calling Kejriwal freedom fighter shameful: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Thursday condemned minister Kailash Gahlot for giving a “political speech” during the Delhi government’s Independence Day celebration and calling imprisoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a modern day freedom fighter.

“It would have been more appropriate to compare Arvind Kejriwal to Nadir Shah,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva jibed.

He said the way Gahlot mentioned the names of CM Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Sisodia, it seemed as if he was not speaking at a Delhi government ceremony but addressing party workers from the AAP’s platform.

“Whether his mention of the AAP government’s electricity and water schemes during his Independence Day speech or use of words like ‘forces against the nation trying to stop Kejriwal’, everything seemed like political propaganda,” Sachdeva said.

He further said it would not be an exaggeration to say that by politicising the Independence Day address, Gahlot insulted democracy, the Constitution, and the people.