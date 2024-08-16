Delhi HC grants bail to youth in POCSO case, flags misuse of law in teen love

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted bail to a 21-year-old man accused of raping a minor, highlighting the legal and societal challenges faced in cases involving teenage romantic relationships. Justice Subramonium Prasad, presiding over the case, criticised the misuse of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, emphasising that the provision has been improperly applied in cases where young couples are involved.

The petitioner, who has been incarcerated for three years, was accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. The case, which initially saw charges of kidnapping, aggravated penetrative sexual assault, and rape, emerged from a “missing” complaint filed by the girl’s mother. The complainant later retracted her statements, asserting that she had willingly eloped with the petitioner, married him, and was now pregnant.

Justice Prasad noted the complexity surrounding such cases, where consensual relationships between individuals close in age – particularly those just below and just above the legal age of consent – often fall into a “legal grey area.”

The judge expressed concern that prolonged imprisonment might adversely impact the petitioner’s future, potentially leading to his transformation into a hardened criminal.