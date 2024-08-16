Delhi traffic cop among 2 hurt by Chinese manjha

NEW DELHI: Two persons, including a policeman, were injured in separate incidents after they were “hit” by Chinese ‘manjha’ (string) that is still being used to fly kites despite prohibition, a Delhi Police officer said on Thursday. The condition of the injured is stated to be stable.

The police said that assistant sub-inspector Surendra, posted at the Punjabi Bagh Circle, suffered an injury from the kite string while he was on his way to his workplace.

The 47-year-old officer was hit by a manjha thread near Yamuna Vihar in Bhajanpura, after which he visited a nearby hospital. “He was discharged after treatment and is stable now,” said a police officer.

In another incident, a 34-year-old man suffered a serious injury when he was grazed by the manjha while he was riding a scooter with his wife near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi, the police said.

The government has banned the sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of kite flying thread made of nylon, plastic or other synthetic material. Other types of thread laced with glass, metal or any other sharp materials have also been banned since 2017.

Till August 8, 147 FIRs have been registered by police during this kite flying season.