L-G Saxena urges people to hold govt accountable

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Independence Day, L-G VK Saxena called upon the people of the national capital to ensure the government is accountable for holistic growth, while promoting sustainable development.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at the Raj Niwas, L-G Saxena said freedom affords the right to remain vigilant for the fulfilment of one’s interests and for ensuring that the government is accountable. He also appealed to citizens for urgent efforts to clean the Yamuna. “The Yamuna river flowing through the city belongs to all and it is primarily the government’s responsibility to keep it clean. It’s our responsibility to help the government in this endeavour,” L-G Saxena said.

Saxena congratulated all the medal winners at the Paris Olympics as well as wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified before the final, and commended every participant for their exceptional performance and contribution towards national pride, the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Asserting the people of Delhi will have to play a positive role in realising the dream of “Viksit Bharat” advocated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the L-G exuded confidence about everybody’s commitment towards building a strong and capable nation.

Paying homage to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation, Saxena spoke about the country’s arduous journey towards Independence and pointed at challenges ahead. “Millions of patriots have written the story of Independent India with their blood. While some of their names are well-known, there are millions more whose names we have never heard. Today is the day to pay our respect to these unsung heroes of the freedom movement,” he said.

The L-G highlighted India’s rapid strides in various sectors and said the successful hosting of the G-20 Summit and the World Heritage Conference recently, underscored the country’s growing stature on the global stage.

He also said several historical sites like the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, St James Church, Sanjay Van, Shalimar Bagh, Rajaon ki Baoli and Anang Tal Baoli have undergone or is undergoing conservation and restoration.