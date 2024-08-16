Man held over hoax call on ‘cow slaughter’

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man sent the cops of south east district in tizzy after he allegedly made a “fake call” about his cow being stolen and slaughtered at Jamia Nagar at a time when the entire force was already on its toes to maintain security in the city in the wake of Independence Day.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the accused, identified as Abbas, intentionally made the call to repay his debt as he had sold all his four cows.

To cook up a fake story, he showed the cops remains of a dead animal, claiming that it were of his cattle. The final act of the story was to show that the cattle had been freshly butchered for which the accused Abbas used a chemical formula–potassium permanganate–to make fake blood-like liquid which he poured on the dead remains.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Harsh Indora told TNIE that they received information about alleged cow slaughter on Wednesday morning after which the police immediately swung into action and contacted Abbas.

Based on his complaint, the police initially registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter.“As we questioned Abbas to get to know more details, he was giving evasive replies which made us suspicious,” the officer said, adding forensic teams had by the time found out that the liquid over the carcasses was not blood but some chemical.

Abbas was then put to thorough questioning during which he broke down and confessed of concocting the entire story to gain sympathy and excuse from repaying his loans.