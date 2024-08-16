NDMC is planning to rejuvenate, beautify Nehru Park’s lake: Official

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is launching a project to rejuvenate the water body at Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri, focusing on improving water quality through bio-remediation.

The initiative aims to tackle issues like algae growth and unpleasant odours while also enhancing the lake’s aesthetic appeal by adding flowering aquatic plants and installing fountains.

The project is expected to take approximately three months. A senior NDMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared that bids for the bio-remediation work have already been invited, with the selection of an operator anticipated by the end of August.

“The water body, located near Gate No. 3 on Neeti Marg, covers around 5,000 square meters. In 2020, the lake underwent significant improvements, including the addition of fountains, colourful lights, a stage surrounded by water for events, and seating areas. The bio-remediation efforts will focus on preventing algae growth and addressing odour problems,” the official noted.

Currently, the lake is sustained with treated wastewater sourced from a nearby Central Public Works Department (CPWD) line, undergoing tertiary-level treatment to ensure water quality.

According to the project details, the selected operator will oversee the lake’s maintenance, including the planting, trimming, and care of aquatic plants.

“Workers will be responsible for removing visible debris and using filtration systems to clear suspended particles from algae collections,” the official explained.