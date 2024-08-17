20-year-old student, who went missing after harassment, found in UP

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old Delhi resident who went to appear for Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) examination in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, disappeared before giving his exam as he was in a “state of extreme mental stress”.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a missing report of a one named Aryan Kant was lodged at Najafgarh police station in which it was stated that Arya, a second year BCA student had left home to appear in his college exam at Varanasi but failed to appear and his mobile was coming switched off.

“When his parents didn’t find any clue about their son, his father Ramakant lodged a police report following which an FIR was registered and a search operation was initiated,” the DCP said.

In the meantime, Arya’s mother was unable to cope up with the stress of her son’s disappearance and subsequently admitted to AIIMS Hospital.

Cops started investigating the call details record (CDR) of Aryan and analysed it. “With the help of technical surveillance, the route adopted by the Arya was followed and around 150-200 CCTV footage were analysed,” said the DCP.

The officer further said that the analysis of CCTV footage revealed that Aryan had boarded the Dwarka Mor metro station and de-boarded the train at Anand Vihar metro station. “Aryan was seen roaming with an unknown person outside Dwarka Mor metro station,” said the DCP.

The police team managed to get the contact number of the person, who was seen in the CCTV footage”A raid was conducted in Mohan Garden area and the person identified as Ankit Singh was found,” said the DCP.

Ankit told the cops that Aryan is his friend and now he is living in Ghaziabad, UP. At the instance of Ankit, Aryan was traced from Ghaziabad, UP and reunited with his family. During the interrogations, Aryan narrated that he used to do online trading jobs along with his studies in which his relatives were investing money.

“Till the time profit was being made, everything was going well but when losses started occurring, they were creating pressure to recover the money. He could not bear the pressure and left the house without informing his parents,” the DCP said.