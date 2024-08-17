40-year-old electrocuted while pumping water out of street, case registered

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man was electrocuted in Prem Nagar area of Delhi’s Rohini when he was plugging the water motor in an electric switch board to pump water out of a waterlogged street, an official said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Lallan Mishra, a resident of Kirari constituency.

DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said a PCR call regarding death of a person in Kirari due to electrocution was received at Prem Nagar police station on Thursday after which the local police team reached the spot and found a middle aged man in unconscious condition.

“The person was shifted to hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead,” the DCP said.

According to the officer, a preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim Lallan was electrocuted when he was plugging the water motor. The body has been handed over to the family,” the officer said, adding necessary legal action has been taken into the matter.

“Our street was inundated with water. My husband went to the MLAs office and brought a motor. At around 2:30 pm my husband was pumping out the water from the waterlogged street when I was called by my neighbour,” an excerpt from the FIR lodged on the complaint of victim’s wife read.

She found her husband lying on the waterlogged street with the red wire of the motor wrapped around him. The complainant demanded a strict action against motor company.