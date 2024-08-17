DU first list out; 97k seats offered

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday announced the first round of seat allocations for undergraduate programmes for the academic calendar 2024-25 with over 97,000 students offered courses in various colleges.

This year, DU had 71,600 seats in 69 colleges, but the allocation is 36% higher than the total seats in colleges, as the Varsity had decided to allocate extra seats to fill the seats optimally and avoid vacant seats.

Overall, 97,387 allocations were made in the first round. This excludes allocations to the performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, sports, ward, and Christian candidates. The University has asked the allottes to pay the fees by August 21.

By data provided by the DU, 2,45,287 candidates had applied for phase one of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). From the recorded number, 1,85,543 applicants had completed phase two of CSAS by submitting their preferences for programme and college combinations. The total number of preferences that the DU received was 1,72,18,187.

“Candidates who have been shortlisted in round one are advised to login to their dashboard and accept the allocation till Sunday August 18 upto 4.59 pm. They must also make sure to submit the fees by August 21 till 04:59 pm. Only those candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for “Upgrade” for subsequent rounds,” the DU said in a statement.