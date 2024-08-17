DU first list out; 97k seats offered

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday announced the first round of seat allocations for undergraduate programmes for the academic calendar 2024-25 with over 97,000 students offered courses in various colleges.
This year, DU had 71,600 seats in 69 colleges, but the allocation is 36% higher than the total seats in colleges, as the Varsity had decided to allocate extra seats to fill the seats optimally and avoid vacant seats.
Overall, 97,387 allocations were made in the first round. This excludes allocations to the performance-based programmes and supernumerary quotas of CW, ECA, sports, ward, and Christian candidates. The University has asked the allottes to pay the fees by August 21.
By data provided by the DU, 2,45,287 candidates had applied for phase one of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG). From the recorded number, 1,85,543 applicants had completed phase two of CSAS by submitting their preferences for programme and college combinations. The total number of preferences that the DU received was 1,72,18,187.
“Candidates who have been shortlisted in round one are advised to login to their dashboard and accept the allocation till Sunday August 18 upto 4.59 pm. They must also make sure to submit the fees by August 21 till 04:59 pm. Only those candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for “Upgrade” for subsequent rounds,” the DU said in a statement.
The University also mentioned adding a feature on the dashboard whereby students could check details of the cutoffs and ranks that determine the allocation to a seat according to the candidate’s category and quota.
The DU said it will accept 50 per cent more applications this year to avoid vacant seats.
Furthermore, this year, the DU has revised its tie-breaker rules for generating ranks based on which admissions are given.
According the the rules, in a situation where two or more candidates have the same CUET(UG)-2024 merit score for a programme plus college combination, first the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best three subjects of Class XII will be given preference.
After this, the candidate with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best four subjects of Class XII will be given preference and then the candidates with a higher percentage of aggregate marks in the best five subjects of Class XII will be given preference.
Following this, preference will be given to the candidate having an earlier date of birth (as mentioned in the Class X certificate) and, lastly, the alphabetical ordering of the names of the candidate will be considered to give admission.
This year, since the NTA had released raw scores instead of normalised scores, the university applied the above stated tie-breaking rules, in case of two students with same scores.