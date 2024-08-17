L-G writes to Speaker over delay in tabling CAG reports

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena flagged the inordinate delay in tabling of 11 CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly, a few pending since 2022, to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday, Raj Niwas said.

In a letter to Goel, the L-G pointed out that the “lapse” by the Delhi government in laying the pending CAG reports before the assembly amounted to “gross dereliction of their constitutional obligations”.

The 11 CAG reports on state finances, pollution mitigation, regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, performance audit report on children in need of care and protection are pending with Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, the officials said.

The CAG report on “Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi” for the 2017-18 to 2021-22 period was sent to the Delhi government on March 4, 2024, and it is pending with the minister since March 11, the officials further said. The report was “critical” in view of the “controversy” on the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy of Delhi government, they said.

The CAG on July 18 informed the L-G Secretariat that 11 of its reports were pending with the Delhi finance minister, the officials said.