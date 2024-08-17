Sisodia launches ‘padyatra’ ahead of Assembly polls

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia began his ‘padyatra’ on Friday evening, reconnecting with the masses after 17 months of imprisonment. Released on bail following a Supreme Court order, Sisodia launched his rally from Greater Kailash area, marking the launch of the AAP’s assembly polls campaign in the national capital.

On the first day of the ‘padyatra’, Sisodia arrived at Alaknanda Market in Greater Kailash to a rousing welcomewith children handing him a posters that read “Welcome Back Manish Sisodia Sir.”

The padyatra began around 7 pm with Sisodia, accompanied by along with senior AAP leaders, MLAs and workers, meeting city residents as the rally moved. “I am getting positive responses from people. The people are saying ‘welcome back’. People are telling me that they were praying for my health. This closeness is not usually seen in politics. It is seen only in families. It seems that the whole of Delhi is my family. People are also saying that they are praying for Arvind Kejriwal’s health and his early release. All these conspiracies will end soon and Kejriwal will also come out,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Sisodia said with Sanjay Singh and his release by Supreme Court order, the people have crossed two hurdles in this fight. “As soon as Arvind Kejriwal comes out, we will overcome a great hurdle. Their jails are not so strong that they can keep all of us there. They tried to scare us, but none of us were afraid. They kept me in jail for 17 months,” he said.

Sisodia said Kejriwal has taken up the challenge that every child in the country should get good education in government schools and fees of private schools should be reduced. This work will continue. Hospitals will be better; people will get good treatment, he asserted, saying, “Electricity bills became zero in Delhi and Punjab, now this will happen in the country, no one can stop it. Kejriwal has taken up the fight for truth and change, we will continue with that,” he said.