Sounds of success

What were the odds that a Noida girl would end up singing about her own city? Fresh off the success of the Netflix series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, Delhi-NCR girl Neha Karode sang the dapper ‘Noida Ka Superman’ song. The upbeat Hindi song encapsulates the theme of the hit OTT series centred around the Noida-based protagonist, Tribhuvan Mishra who transforms from a timid, shy, principled and idealist CA to becoming a bold, passionate and confident escort, eventually embroiled in controversies and crime. Karode ’s vocals draw a comical parallel between Mishra’s new persona and the heroism of Superman. “The experience of recording it was a lot of fun. I knew from the tone of the song that it was a sarcastic and comical one, which was very interesting. I have a deep voice but the composer Ram Sampath told me that I have to sound very girly — imagine singing ‘I’m a Barbie girl’. I had to channelise all the pop star energy!”, she says, opening our conversation in her velvety voice.

Emerging as a playback singer, Karode recently made waves with her collaboration with the iconic playback singer Kumar Sanu, recreating the timeless classic ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’ which has garnered three million views on YouTube. Adding another feather to her cap, she has lent her voice to the electrifying ‘Oye Sun Be’ song in the newly-released Raima Sen and Vinay Pathak-starrer suspense-thriller film Aliya Basu Gayab Hai. The song with an Indie pop rhythm infused with Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and a fiery rap segment, pushed the singer to rap, a genre beyond her comfort zone of soft and mellifluous style as seen in ‘Jaadu and Teri Arzoo,’ and ‘Tu Aaram Hai.’ “When it came my way, the writers and composers asked me if I rap. It’s very different from the soft songs that I sing. I shared a demo with them and they liked it,” she tells TMS while discussing her steady climb to become an emerging playback singer and expanding her versatility.