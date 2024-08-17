Surgeries, consultations down by 90% as AIIMS faculty, private hospitals unite for one-day full shutdown

NEW DELHI: In a powerful show of solidarity, private hospitals across the city, big and small, stood shoulder to shoulder with resident doctors from government medical institutes agitating for justice and a separate law to protect healthcare workers.

From Sir Ganga Ram to Max and Fortis, hospitals halted outpatient departments (OPD), surgeries, and inpatient services. The impact was felt deeply as elective services remained shut, leaving patients without critical services for the day. Emergency services continued to function, ensuring critical care remained available despite the widespread disruption.

At AIIMS, where senior doctors and faculty members also joined the ongoing agitation for a day, the strike had a profound impact. Dr Nirupam Madaan, Medical Superintendent, reported a staggering 90 per cent drop in OPD consultations, admissions, and operations. While emergency and intensive care units operated as usual, other critical services, including radiology and nuclear medicine, saw a sharp decline, with laboratory services down by 80 per cent.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, expressed the necessity of the shutdown. "We have declared a complete shutdown of OPD, elective OTs and IPD work. Unfortunately, I believe that protests and discontinuation of duties have now become necessary to pressure the authorities and expedite the investigation process so that justice is not delayed," he said.

Swaroop added that his hospital will continue to support the agitation until concrete changes are made to address the safety and security concerns of all healthcare workers.

Dr Narin Sehgal, Medical Director of Sehgal Neo Hospital, echoed the call for a central protection act, emphasising the need for a permanent solution. “There must be a permanent solution—a central law that provides protection to medicos, with a special focus on women. The perpetrators of this unspeakable crime must face exemplary punishment, serving as a stern warning to anyone who might consider such barbaric acts in the future. We cannot, and must not, allow this to happen again,” he stated.

Dr Hilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent of Asian Hospital in Faridabad, voiced the collective shock of the medical community. “We protest against this heinous crime and demand immediate actions to ensure that no healthcare professional, especially women, ever faces such horror again. We remain united in our support for the safety of our fraternity,” he added.

Fortis Hospitals said that such acts of violence, particularly against those who dedicate their lives to healing others, are deplorable and call for swift justice. "We stand in solidarity with the Indian Medical Association and the wider medical community in condemning this act. We respect the sentiments of our doctors and will support those who wish to participate in the nationwide shutdown. Essential services will continue to be provided to ensure that patient care is not compromised," the statement read.