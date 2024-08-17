Two arrested for shooting dead 25-yr-old man in Delhi's Jafrabad

NEW DELHI: Two men, including a food delivery boy, who had shot dead their rival on August 13 over old rivalry were nabbed by the police, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Suhail (22), works as a delivery boy and Mehran (22), worked at a factory of plastic molding.

DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a PCR regarding the firing incident in Chauhan Bangar area was received at Jafrabad police station on August 13.

During preliminary inquiry, the police found that two people fired gun shots on a person namely, Rizwan alias Chota Rizwan (25), a resident of Chauhan Bangar, Jafrabad who was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act was lodged and an investigation was initiated. On the basis of scanning and analysis of CCTV footages of cameras installed in the area, two suspected persons were identified.

Acting on a tip-off, they laid a trap in the area of Loni Road and nabbed the two accused persons while they were going on a scooty. From their possession, two semi-automatic pistols and five live cartridges were recovered. Both the accused persons confessed to their crime.