Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear Kavitha's bail plea on August 20

Former Attorney General (AG) and senior lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, had sought bail on the ground that she was in jail for around 5 months.

"She is entitled to bail. This is covered by lordships judgments in Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia case," Rohatgi pleaded to the apex court bench.

Hearing this, the top court issued notice to the ED and CBI and asked them to file their detailed replies.

"Issue notice, returnable August 20," the SC's two-judge bench, led by Justice Gavai had said.

Kavitha had filed an appeal in the top court, after the Delhi High Court had on July 1 rejected her petition.

The Delhi HC judge, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, in her order, said, there was no merit in the prayer filed by the accused seeking bail in the case. "The bail appeal is accordingly dismissed".