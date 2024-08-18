‘Guest teachers can be appointed in DU colleges funded by AAP’

NEW DELHI: In a relief to 12 DU colleges funded by the Delhi government, the varsity has allowed the appointment of guest faculty, which is restricted in other colleges of the university.

In view of the “inordinate delay” in appointing teaching staff in the colleges, the DU administration said that its previous directive will not apply to these colleges, in the larger interest of students.

“The directives shall not be made applicable to these colleges in the larger interest of students till further directives,” read the order.

On August 8, DU issued a directive to colleges to appoint guest faculty only when a vacancy is caused due to any teaching staff being on leave or extraordinary situation.