Woman, fiance, and friend arrested for murder of elderly mother in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A woman, along with two others, killed her 58-year-old mother in Delhi’s Najafgarh area, police said on Saturday, adding that they have arrested the trio. The accused were identified as Monika, her fiance Naveen Kumar, a resident of Narela, and Naveen’s friend Yogesh, a.k.a Yogi, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, while the deceased as Sumitra.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a call was received on Friday at the Najafgarh police station. The caller, Monika, told the police that her mother, Sumitra, was not opening the house door and requested help to break it open.

When the police team reached the house on the fourth floor of Main Market, Najafgarh, Monika informed them that her mother lived alone in the flat.

“Monika told the police that she visited her mother on August 15 and was doing fine. However, when she arrived on Friday, her mother didn’t open the door,” said the DCP. When the police team broke open the door, Sumitra was found lying unconscious on the bedroom floor. “She had bruises on her forehead, eye, and wrists. Her mouth was open, and there was blood visible,” the senior police officer said.

When the police scanned the CCTV cameras in the building, they found that two men and a woman had entered the flat at 2:18 a.m. on Friday.

“The woman was later identified as Monika, the deceased’s daughter, and one of the men, her fiance, Naveen,” said the DCP, adding that an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Naveen and Yogi were interrogated and subsequently arrested. Police sources said the case was suspected to be related to deceased property.