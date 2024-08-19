AIIMS doctor dies by suicide, note recovered

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old doctor posted as a senior resident at AIIMS Trauma center allegedly died by suicide at his residence in south Delhi’s Gautam Nagar area on Sunday, a Delhi Police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Raj Ghnoiya, a native of Rajkot in Gujarat.

Sharing details, DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received around 2 pm at Hauz Khas police station regarding suicide by a Doctor in Gautam Nagar area after which the police reached the spot where the victim was found in an unconscious state.

The police took him to AIIMS hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. “Dr Ghnoiya was posted at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Safdarjung Enclave as a SR Neurosurgery,” the DCP said.

The officer said that they recovered a suicide note from the address in which the deceased had written that he was taking the extreme step on his own will and blamed none. The cops suspect that the doctor died by drug over dose as some used vials of medicines and syringes were found at the place. “We are probing the matter from all angles,” the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)