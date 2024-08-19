Grooming the groom

Most articles nowadays revolve around women and how they should start preparing for their wedding day but we don’t see as many news pieces or TV programmes dealing with how men need to prepare for their special day. After all, even men have cold feet, stress, tension, pimples and want to look good. I have seen that most guys do not even know where to go for a facial, as throughout their lives, they have been visiting their barber for a haircut, shave, and an occasional face massage. But is it just the face that needs proper care or do men seriously need to look after themselves?
Most men do not know that women look very closely at men’s hands and feet and there’s nothing quite as assuring as holding the well-manicured hands of their man.
For the hands and feet
Go in for a professional manicure and pedicure at least three to four times before the D-day. You will not only find your hands and feet look better but will feel more relaxed. If you are one of those who is constantly on the move and needs to take care of your wedding preparations almost single-handedly, I would suggest that there is nothing quite as relaxing as going in for a professional massage followed by steaming. This will not only have a calming effect on the body and mind but will also release built-up toxins in the body through perspiration and will make your skin feel cleaner.
Fighting skin problems
Most men spurt pimples due to tension, stress, and erratic eating. Be careful about your diet and start to clean your face regularly. Most men think that by shaving daily they are cleaning the face but you will be amazed at how much dirt and grime accumulates on the skin when you start to clean it properly. Take a milk herbal skin cleanser and massage this well into the skin. Now, with a moist cotton wool pad, wipe the skin and watch the grime come onto the cotton wool.
For dead skin accumulation, it is best to use a natural scrub which can be easily made from oatmeal, sandalwood powder and milk. Scrub this gently onto the skin in rotating movements and wash the face with cold water; this will prevent the skin from getting blackheads and whiteheads and keep it super clean.
Hair care
The hair needs special attention too. Go in for a hot oil massage once a week. Try to take at least four sittings at least before the D-Day and always go in for a hot towel wrap afterwards. You could also have henna applied to the hair for extra conditioning and bounce. Avoid any new hairstyles as they may lead to a crisis about which you cannot do anything for months.
Above all, be careful about your overall diet and eat a high-fibre and protein-rich diet. Try and take time out for deep breathing. Above all, you have to understand that your wedding is special to you. Enjoy it to the fullest, and look and feel good for the woman in your life, and above all, for yourself.
Get rid of pimples
If you have pimples, follow these steps to deal with them:
Drink at least 10-12 glasses of water daily
Eat fresh green vegetables and fruits
Cut down on smoking
Apply a face pack of fuller earth with milk and sandalwood powder. Let it dry completely and wash the face with cold water. Follow at least once a week for a cleaner and tauter skin.
suparna trikha
@suparnatrikha
The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert