Mayor holds MCD chief responsible for littered garbage

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday alleged that Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has failed manage waste disposal effectively across the city.

In a letter to Kumar, she asked him to take strict action against officials responsible.

Oberoi’s directive comes amid growing concerns about the deteriorating waste disposal situation, particularly in the West and Central Zones.

“On numerous occasions I have brought this matter to your notice, however, there has been no progress on the issue. There is simply a blame game between MCD officials and the waste management concessionaires. As the MCD Commissioner, it is your responsibility to ensure that waste management-the primary responsibility of the MCD-is properly executed. However, it seems that the MCD’s official machinery is failing on the ground,” she wrote.