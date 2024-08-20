Decomposed body of man found in Delhi; wife flees after crime

NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of a 33-year-old man was found in a flat in the Dabri area of Delhi's Dwarka with his wife being suspected of killing her husband and later fleeing the scene of the crime, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sachin, a resident of Chanakya Place-II in Dabri while his wife who is currently the prime suspect was identified as Kavya (20). The couple had no children.

Additional DCP (Dwarka) Nishant Gupta said they received a PCR call in the evening at Dabri police station regarding the murder of a husband by his wife after which the police rushed to the spot.

"A decomposed body of a man named Sachin was found in the last room on the first floor of the building," the Additional DCP said.

Immediately, the police called forensic teams which thoroughly inspected the scene of the crime and took photographs.

Accordingly, based on the circumstances, the police have registered a case of murder and begun probing the matter. The officer said that prima facie it seemed that the person had been murdered by his wife Kavya on the intervening night of August 17-18 due to regular domestic violence between both of them.

"A case has been registered and the probe is underway," the officer added.