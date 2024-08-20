Delhi DGHS directs hospitals to form security panels following doctors strike

NEW DELHI: In response to the ongoing strike, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi, has taken suo-motu cognizance of the safety issues raised by resident doctors and directed all hospitals on Tuesday to form committees to develop security plans for their facilities.

These panels, led by the hospital's Medical Superintendent/Director, will include heads of departments, resident doctors, and nurses to ensure comprehensive safety measures are implemented.

"Director General Health Services, Government of NCT of Delhi has taken suo-motu cognizance of the apathy and deteriorating conditions faced by doctors in light of the recent distressing events that have shocked the nation. Kindly form a committee under the chairmanship of the Medical Directors/Medical Superintendents, with the Head of Office as Member Secretary. The committee must consist of senior doctors (preferably HODs) of the hospital, as well as representatives from resident doctors and nurses, for the preparation of the hospital’s security plan. The security plan must include 'Code Violet' and provisions for potential preparation and training for all doctors and peripheral staff," the DGHS's order read.