Delhi HC orders repatriation of UK citizen’s remains to India as last wish

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Indian High Commission in London to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the repatriation of Alfi Richard Watts’ mortal remains from the United Kingdom to Hyderabad, India.

The direction comes in response to a plea filed by Watts’ father, Anthony, who sought to fulfil his late son’s wish to be buried in his native land.

Alfi Watts, who passed away on July 15 in Chertsey, UK, had expressed a desire during his lifetime to be laid to rest alongside his grandparents in Hyderabad. However, the Indian High Commission in London initially denied the NOC, citing that Watts was a British citizen without an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card at the time of his death.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the case on August 16, acknowledged the petitioner’s argument that his son was of Indian origin, supported by documents presented in court. The Court also noted that Watts’ wife supported the request for repatriation.

In its ruling, the Court criticised the High Commission’s insistence on an OCI card for repatriation, highlighting inconsistencies in the practices of Indian diplomatic missions across different countries.

It was observed that other Indian missions, such as those in Singapore and Washington DC, do not impose similar requirements for repatriating mortal remains. The Court emphasised that such arbitrary and inconsistent application of rules violates Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees equality before the law.

“The communication dated 29th July, 2024 passed by the Consular section, High Commission of India, London, refusing to grant a No Objection Certificate for the transfer of mortal remains, is set aside,” the court ordered.

Consequently, the Court ordered the High Commission to grant the NOC, allowing Alfi Watts’ remains to be brought back to India, honoring his final wish and his family’s cultural and emotional ties.