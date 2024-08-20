Delhi malls, hospitals get bomb threat emails

NEW DELHI: At least five hospitals and a shopping mall here received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting the security agencies to conduct a search operation. However, so far nothing suspicious has been found.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg told TNIE that they had received five SOS calls from various hospitals in the city. Following this, fire and rescue personnels, the local police, bomb disposal squads, and bomb detection teams rushed to the spot.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, multiple hospitals received a similar kind of threat as the sender had marked them in the CC of the e-mail.

An email from a group named Court read that multiple explosives were kept in a black backpack inside these buildings, and will explode in a few hours.

Few months back, Delhi police received a similar 'hoax' bomb threat prompting security agencies to conduct massive search and evacuation operations. In May, several schools, hospitals, Tihar jail, Delhi Airport, and even the Ministry of Home Affairs had received threatening emails.