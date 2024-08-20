Delhi Mayor playing politics over garbage disposal: MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar

NEW DELHI: MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar stated on Monday that it was not him but the lack of funds and inordinate delay in constituting a standing committee to oversee the issues, responsible for littering garbage.

Kumar’s assertion comes a day after Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi accused him of the menace. The MCD head accused Oberoi of “politicising” the garbage disposal.

“The mayor is just playing politics...they have done nothing to secure the corporation’s financial dues from the Delhi government, leaving the MCD in deep financial distress.”

An MCD official said the garbage disposal contract for the Central Delhi zone expired on July 25, leading to gaps in service. In West Delhi, payment disputes with the contracted agency have further complicated the situation.

Proposals requiring expenditures of Rs 5 crore and above are currently stalled as they await approval from the standing committee—a process that has been delayed for nearly 18 months.