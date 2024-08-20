Delhi's Sanjay Colony slums struggle for basic needs amid govt amnesia

NEW DELHI: Leaning forward, Raju shows a deep scar beneath his eye; the injury had been inflicted by a cow that wandered about the garbage heaps near his house in Sanjay Colony. “Cow attacks are common for us. I managed to escape with a minor injury. Last year, a boy had to be admitted to the ICU after being attacked,” the 32-year-old said.

The colony, located in Okhla Phase 2, is one of the largest slums in the capital. Residents complain of the garbage dump on the main road leading into the colony. Despite repeated complaints, the municipal corporation has done little.

Meanwhile, the dump has turned into grazing ground for herds of cows. Garbage collection trucks never show up, forcing residents to dispose of their waste at the dump. Residents have even created a 200-member WhatsApp group to discuss the issue.

Another problem plaguing the colony is the unavailability of water. Long-time resident Pradeep Kumar says, “There is no tap water connection here; we get up early to fill as much water as possible from the Jal Board tankers.” Large jerrycans with stored water stand like sentinels outside every home in the colony. During the days of severe water crisis in May-June, the colony made headlines for frequent fights to fill water from tankers.