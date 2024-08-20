Heavy rain causes traffic chaos in Delhi due to waterlogging

NEW DELHI: Heavy rain caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Delhi today, leading to significant traffic disruptions across the city. Officials reported that traffic crawled in affected areas due to the inundation.

Major trouble spots included the Minto Bridge underpass, Feroz Shah Road, Patel Chowk Metro Station area, and Maharaj Ranjeet Singh Marg. The Minto Bridge underpass was closed for vehicular traffic for approximately two to three hours this morning until the waterlogging was cleared, according to the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD). By late morning, waterlogging from all the underpasses had been cleared, and traffic had returned to normal.

Delhi Police issued traffic advisories to inform commuters of the affected roads. Waterlogging caused significant delays on Outer Ring Road in both directions from Bhera Enclave roundabout towards Peeragarhi. New Rohtak Road faced traffic issues in both directions at Anand Parvat, while Rohtak Road between Nangloi and Tikri Border was disrupted due to potholes and waterlogging. Motorists were advised to avoid Mundka and use alternate routes.

Traffic was also slow in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area and on IP Marg (Indraprastha Marg) from Old Police Headquarters Exit Gate to IP Flyover. "Traffic was extremely heavy on the ITO Yamuna Bridge and the road outside the old police headquarters was waterlogged, causing slower traffic movement. I was heading to my office in central Delhi and these two stretches significantly delayed my travel time," said Virender Singh, a resident of Laxmi Nagar.

Further disruptions were reported on Rohtak Road in west Delhi, from Tikri Border to Peeragarhi, due to waterlogging at Mundka. Traffic was also affected on both carriageways of Mahatma Gandhi Marg following waterlogging under Mangi Bridge.

Additional advisories were issued for traffic at Chatta Rail Chowk, Nigam Bodh Ghat, Ch. Fateh Singh Marg, and the railway underbridge in Azad Market.